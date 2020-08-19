AFTER thunderstorms hit Gwent last week, the Met Office is warning strong winds could cause disruption this week.
The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning for Gwent on Friday.
Gusts of as high as 60mph are expected to hit the region.
The Met Office has warned of travel disruption, short term losses of power, and some damage to trees which could impact roads.
Disruption to bus and train services should also be expected, they warn.
Fortunately, the region looks set to avoid the impacts of Storm Ellen, which looks set to hit much of Wales
The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning, with strong winds set to hit the country for the rest of the week.
Storm Ellen, named by the Irish Met Office, is expected to bring wet and stormy conditions to Ireland tonight, and into Thursday.
While the strongest of the winds will affect Ireland, the Met Office has warned of very strong winds across western parts of the UK.
Much of west, south west and north west Wales is set to feel the remnants of Storm Ellen tonight and tomorrow.