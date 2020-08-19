POLICE are looking for two individuals in connection with a theft in Monmouth last week.
The theft occurred on Thursday, August 13, and Gwent Police want to identify the male and female pictured below as they may have information which could assist officers with their investigation.
(Do you recognise this man? Picture: Gwent Police)
(Do you recognise this woman? Picture: Gwent Police)
If you can identify the individuals - snapped via CCTV - then you are asked to call 101, quoting reference number: 2000294240.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.