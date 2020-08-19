YOU can get Nando's delivered to your door for free this weekend.
The cheeky chicken chain is offering customers free delivery from 11am tomorrow (Thursday, August 20) until midnight on Sunday.
All you have to do to claim the offer is order directly through Nando's website.
Nando's is offering free delivery (usually £2-£3.50ish depending how far you live from the restaurant) and no service fee (usually 49p) on orders made through its website this weekend.
You can only get this deal when ordering via the Nando's website – not Deliveroo.
Nando's said: "From August 20 to August 23 we’re offering free delivery on all PERi-PERi delivered to your place.
"Free delivery is only available via delivery.nandos.co.uk, and for a limited time only so don’t hang about and get those hunger pangs seen too.
"That’s right Nando's delivers. Now just try and think of something else."
Each customer may only receive free delivery on a maximum of eight deliveries in a day.
For more information and to see the terms and conditions, visit the Nando's website.
If you prefer to eat in, you can also enjoy 50 per cent off from Monday to Wednesday with the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme at 190+ Nando's restaurants.