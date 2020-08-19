Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There's never been a better time to watch shows at home and to get the most out your favourite streaming service you need a reliable streaming device to help. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best affordable streaming device we have ever tested and right now it’s on sale on Amazon.

Currently, you can get this device for £42, which is £17.99 off of its usual retail price of £59.99. That’s a great saving on an incredible streaming device that can save so much time and energy when it comes to watching your favourite shows and movies.

When our TV expert tested the best streaming devices, he chose the Roku Streaming Stick+ as the 'Best Value' pick, because it's incredibly fast, offers full 4K and HDR, and can stream 4K and HDR content like a breeze. If you're not so tech-savvy, all that means is that the Roku will stream your shows in pristine quality without lagging. So if you're sick of paying that satellite bill, you should definitely consider this Roku stick while it's on sale for £42, instead of paying the usual £59.99 price tag.

The Streaming Stick+ also comes with a remote and antenna built into the USB power cable, which the company claims can help boost reception.

All in all, this is a great buy for the price, and it can absolutely take your home entertainment setup to another level. This deal probably isn't going to stick around, so if you've been meaning to pick up a new streaming device, this is definitely the time to do it up.

