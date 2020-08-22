BEING a social media influencer sounds like a bit of a doss, but in many cases it's a full-time job.

The role of a social media influencer used to sound like a made up job. How could anyone other than the likes of Kylie Jenner, Lewis Hamilton or a Love Island contestant make money from it?

Well, the realm of influencer marketing is a multi-billion-dollar industry used by millions across the world as their main source of income.

But you don’t need to be ultra-famous to make a good wage from social media influencing as the average UK wage for someone with more than 42,575 followers is £29,009.

What is an influencer?

A social media influencer is someone who has created an online identity that they use to market products or businesses for money.

Much like an entrepreneur, social media influencers use their platforms to find and exploit a niche.

With more people than ever working from home, perhaps it’s time to take a page out of these Newport based influencers books and try your hand at a bit of self-branding.

Luke Gater

@luke_gater

31.6k followers

Loading A post shared by Luke Gater (@luke_gater) View on Instagram

Owner of Gaters Barber Shop in Risca, Luke Gater has amassed more than 31,000 followers.

Posting images and videos of his extravagant lifestyle for his followers to admire has seen Mr Gater's following grow rapidly.

He's straight-up with his followers and lets them in to many personal aspects of his life, including his journey to Turkey for hair transplant surgery.

Hannah Sian

@hannahsianoutfits

7.3k followers

Loading A post shared by Hannah Sian Outfits (@hannahsianoutfits) View on Instagram

Fashion blogger and YouTuber Hannah Sian's Instagram feed is filled with aesthetic #outfitinspo standard of many influencers.

However, as a Newport girl, Miss Sian loves to use the local area to take her street style pictures.

Fashion styling is one of her passions wearing brands including Missy Empire and Pretty Little Thing.

David Romanowski

@thegreatdavidr

100,000 subscribers

David Romanowski shoots weekly videos where he films himself playing a variety of video games including Fifa and Fortnite.

His most watched video has more than a jaw-dropping five million views.

The 14-year-old from Newport started his Youtube channel six years ago and has since gone on to gain millions of views and feature in a Nike commercial.

Over lockdown David used his platform to raise vital funds for the NHS.

Have we missed your favourite influencer? Let us know in the comments.