TWENTY-one new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today.
No new deaths from the virus have been reported in Wales, and none of the new cases are in Gwent.
A third (seven) of the latest confirmed cases are in Cardiff, and eight are in north Wales.
The number of confirmed cases based on Public Health Wales (PHW) figures now stands at 17,620 Wales-wide, and the number of deaths remains at 1,589.
These figures are known to be higher however. The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure much higher.
READ MORE:
- Rose Inn pub in Redwick is transformed for social distancing
- NHS Spitfire over Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital and Chepstow
- Seven things tourism in Wales needs to survive coronavirus
In Gwent, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 275, and the number of cases is 2,769, each according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
Here is where the 21 new cases are:
- Cardiff - seven
- Powys - four
- Anglesey - two
- Denbighshire - two
- Gwynedd - two
- Conwy - one
- Wrexham - one
- Bridgend - one
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - one
The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area has the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths of Wales's seven health board areas, at 415, according to the PHW measure.
Newport continues to have the highest number of cases of Gwent's five council areas, with 893, and has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population in Gwent, at 577.3.
Wrexham (1,389 cases) has the highest rate in Wales, at 1,022.4 per 100,000.