FIRE crews in South Wales have had to battle 37 deliberate fires this week.

The latest intentional blazes are in addition to more than 400 fires set in the past eight weeks.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of 32 deliberate refuse fires and five deliberate grass fires.

They made up part of 730 emergency calls received by the fire service this week, which included seven fires at homes.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are continuously working in partnership with local police forces to reduce the number of deliberate fires being set across South Wales.

Over the past eight weeks, crews have attended more than 420 deliberate grass and rubbish fires.

🆕Weekly incident figures;



☎️730 Emergency Calls

⚠️32 Deliberate Refuse Fires

🏡7 Accidental Dwelling Fires

🔥 5 Deliberate Grass Fires



If you see a fire, or anyone starting a fire, please call 999 immediately.

A recent incident in Abergavenny saw Gwent Police posting letters to parents of six teens who were suspected to have been responsible for setting a fire close to Underhill Crescent.

Part of the fire crime team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, station manager Andy Spence, said: “We are working tirelessly with our partners to drive down the number of arson related anti-social behaviour within our communities.

"Such fires are on the increase and are a drain on service which has the potential to reduce the availability of appliances to attend other emergencies.

"These small fires may seem innocuous in the early stages but can lead to much larger and more significant fires which can have tragic consequences.”

If you see a fire, or anyone starting a fire, please call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information on suspected deliberate fires, or who sees anything suspicious, should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.