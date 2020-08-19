MORRISONS has added to its collection of Food Boxes with a special ‘Tommy’s Afternoon Tea Box’ to help customers mark the anniversary of the end of World War Two on Wednesday, September 2.
Shoppers have two options when ordering the box: £15 will get you all of the traditional teatime treats including scones, clotted cream, cakes and ingredients for sandwiches, and for an additional £5 your box will come with a full-size bottle of Prosecco.
Both boxes support the Royal British Legion Industries’ Tommy Tea campaign, with £1 from every box going to the charity, as well as an additional £10,000 that has been donated by the supermarket.
Each box will also contain a leaflet with information about the charity and a free car sticker.
Amy Bishop, Manager of Food Boxes at Morrisons said: “We’re proud to continue supporting our veterans and the RBLI’s Tommy’s Tea Campaign. Our new food box is packed full of ingredients for customers to host their own celebrations to mark this historic occasion.”
The box is available to pre-order now and will be delivered to customers over the bank holiday weekend.
A typical box contains:
- Morrisons The Best All Butter Sultana Scone 4 Pack
- Rodda’s Classic Cornish Clotted Cream
- Mini Tiptree Strawberry Jam – Glass 42g
- Morrisons Lemon Bakewells 6 Pack
- Morrisons The Best Chocolate Cake
- Egg Mayo Sandwich Filler 250g
- Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 250g
- Medium White Loaf
- Morrisons Red Label Tea Bags 40s 125g
- Cravendale Semi Skimmed Milk 1L
+ optional Morrisons The Best Prosecco DOC 75cl
For more information or to purchase the Morrisons Tommy Tea Box visit morrisons.com/food-boxes/boxes/all-boxes