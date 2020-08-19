SHOPWORKERS in Wales are being abused, threatened or assaulted every week during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Newport celebrated its frontline workers in the NHS with the fly over of a 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire yesterday, another sector of frontline workers were facing abuse in the workplace.

A survey from USDAW (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) found that shopworkers were facing abuse twice as often since the pandemic struck.

In 2019, workers reported facing abuse in the workplace every fortnight - that has doubled to every week during the coronavirus emergency.

One response to the survey said: “I had never cried in work until the first week of the lockdown.

"I received constant abuse from nearly every customer during one shift when the rules were changed so that we couldn't accept returns.

"I finally broke when one woman refused to leave the store and insulted me and berated me for not doing the return.

"The following day a man was very aggressive towards me for the same reason and I could visibly see him twitching in a way that suggested he was about to become violent.

"My job has become emotionally draining and it is really starting to affect my mental health.”

The survey showed that 60 per cent had been verbally assaulted, 29 per cent had been threatened, and more then four per cent had been physically assaulted at work.

Paddy Lillis, USDAW general secretary, said: “We are appalled that violence, threats and abuse have doubled during this national emergency.

"At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a national disgrace that people working to keep food on the shelves for their local communities are being abused and assaulted."

“Further action is required and that is why we have launched a petition today.

"Our message is clear, abuse is not part of the job. Life on the frontline of retail is normally pretty tough for many shopworkers and has become much worse during the coronavirus emergency.

"Shopworkers are on the frontline of feeding the country, providing an essential service in very difficult circumstances, working long hours in busy stores, facing abuse from customers and of course concerned they may become infected with Covid-19."

The petition seeks to enact legislation to protect retail workers. The legislation would create a specific offence of abusing, threatening or assaulting a retail worker.