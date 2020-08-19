FARMERS in Gwent will soon be able to apply for loans, along with counterparts across Wales, through a new Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) support programme.
The 2020 support programme is intended to ease short term pressure on farm businesses which do not receive their annual BPS payment on December 1, which is the first day of the payment window.
The Basic Payment Scheme is the main source of direct farm support payments in Wales.
The 2020 scheme follows those from the previous two years in paying a loan of up to 90 per cent of the anticipated BPS claim value of an individual business.
The BPS 2020 Support Scheme will open for applications via Rural Payments Wales (RPW) online on September 1, and will remain open until November 27.
Subject to applicants meeting the necessary terms and conditions, payments will be made to successful claimants whose full BPS claim is not processed, during the week beginning December 7.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital role played by our agriculture industry in our resilience as a society," said rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths.
"During these difficult times, it has been my priority to ensure farmers are given the flexibility and support necessary to protect food supply chains and our long-term environmental resilience.
“I intend to build on the success of the Support Schemes introduced in previous years by once again implementing a BPS Support Scheme for 2020.
"This will provide Welsh farm businesses that apply with much needed financial certainty during these unprecedented times, whilst the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU remains unclear.
“This is an opt-in scheme and I would urge all farm businesses to apply for the 2020 BPS Support Scheme using the simple RPW Online form.”