AMAZON and Morrisons have announced that, for the first time, customers are now able to do their full Morrisons food shop on Amazon.co.uk.

Shoppers who use the new online service will also be able to have free same-day delivery on orders over £40 as part of their Prime membership.

Where will the service be available?

‘Morrisons on Amazon’ launched in Leeds on August 19, and will be expanded to millions of Prime members across the country in the coming weeks.

What products will be available for shoppers?

Amazon say Prime members can find the Morrisons products that they know and love, from everyday essentials to favourites such as Morrisons The Best range and Morrisons Market Street selection, including bread freshly baked by Morrisons bakers and hand finished cream cakes from its cake shops.

The range includes handmade products from Morrisons’ butchers and fishmongers, and a selection of fruit and vegetables by quantity.

Amazon say there will be thousands of items at the same price as Morrisons stores and a range of multi-buy promotions.

What delivery options are there?

The service will offer same-day delivery - with two-hour scheduled time slots - which is free with Prime membership on orders over £40, and £3.99 for orders under £40.

Orders are hand-picked from local stores by dedicated Morrisons staff and delivered to customers by Amazon Flex Delivery Partners.

What have Amazon said?

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, said: “The launch of Morrisons on Amazon means increased visibility for Morrisons’ incredible service and selection, as well as an even greater choice for our customers.

"We’re always looking at ways to make Prime even better and this expansion of our relationship with Morrisons means that millions of Prime members can soon order their weekly groceries from their local Morrisons shop, with same-day delivery, at no extra cost.”

What have Morrisons said?

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said: “Morrisons on Amazon will build on our partnership with Amazon, making our good quality, great value food even more accessible through Amazon.co.uk and the Amazon app.

"It will give more and more customers the option of receiving Morrisons groceries straight to their doorstep, including freshly prepared products from our brilliant Market Street colleagues.”

How can shoppers use the new service?

Morrisons on Amazon will be available on Amazon.co.uk and on the Amazon.co.uk app.

For further information on Amazon visit: Amazon.co.uk/Morrisons.