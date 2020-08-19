GCSE students will receive their final grades on Thursday despite the Government’s U-turn on grading - exam boards have pledged.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What have the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) said?

All schools and colleges will receive their pupils’ GCSE grades from the exam boards ahead of results day, the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) has said.

Exam boards said they have been “working hard” to provide schools and colleges with students’ centre assessment grades, which are based on teachers’ estimates, or the moderated grades if they are higher.

MORE NEWS:

The announcement comes amid confusion about how GCSE results day would run following the U-turn.

What else have the JCQ said?

But the JCQ, which represents the exam boards, has said GCSE students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their “final grades as usual” on Thursday.

A statement from the JCQ said: “Following yesterday’s announcement to allow awarding in England, Northern Ireland and Wales of centre assessed grades, the exam boards are working hard to provide the financial centre assessment grades (or calculated grade if higher) GCSE results to schools and colleges.

“JCQ can now confirm that all schools and colleges will receive their results according to the published time of 00:01 on Wednesday August 19, allowing students to receive their final grades as usual on Thursday.”

But the media briefing with exam boards on GCSE results day will no longer go ahead following the U-turn on grading.

What have the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said?

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We are very pleased that JCQ has been able to confirm that all schools and colleges will receive the appropriate GCSE grades for their students tomorrow, allowing students to receive them as usual on Thursday.

“It will be a great relief to all concerned, and credit to the exam boards for turning this round so quickly.”