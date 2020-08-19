Good Morning Britain viewers received a warning from Dr Hilary Jones on the importance of wearing face coverings.

Speaking to hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, he explained findings from a new study which shows how much the precaution can prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Hilary Jones explained the figures proved that wearing a face covering was more important than social distancing and being outside.

He said: "The whole coronavirus situation is evolving so fast all the time.

"New research carried out by the Edinburgh School Of Engineering has shown that if somebody is coughing or talking, and wearing a mask, there is 10,000 times less droplet transmission to two metres away.

"It's actually better to be half a metre away from that person wearing a mask than two metres away if they're not wearing a mask.

"It adds to the research that masks are important, whatever quality of the mask, that they do some good, and just being two metres, three metres away, you might be reducing your risk, but the risk is still there."

Hilary also mentioned that the virus was being spread more by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, whereas older people were taking far fewer risks and so transmitting the virus less.

He added: "Whilst we are increasing an increase in transmission rates again, we are seeing less admissions to hospital and less mortality, which is good news."

He also expressed his concerns for at home-testing kits, and tests recently seen administered at airports in Istanbul.

"Now, just looking at those pictures, what really concerns me is the technique being used there, it's really difficult to do a good COVID-19 test through a screen.

"When you have a test done, anyone who has had one done will know it is quite uncomfortable.

"That swab has to go a long way up either side of the nose, it will bring tears to your eyes.

"Looking at those pictures, they weren't doing that properly.

"If you don't do the technique properly, you will not get a positive result, and if you don't get a result on someone who is positive, then the whole thing is flawed."