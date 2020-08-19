A TEENAGER who stabbed a love rival 1cm from his heart after plunging a kitchen knife into his chest was jailed for more than five years.

David Young, 19, was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked 23-year-old Brandon Masterson because of “bad blood” between the pair.

The defendant, formerly of Newbridge, resented his victim because of a relationship he had with his ex-girlfriend.

Young marched up to the complainant and stabbed him through the driver’s side window as he sat in his car.

Cardiff Crown Court heard it was “lucky” he hadn’t killed Mr Masterson, from Cwmcarn, in May in the Pantside area of Newbridge.

Alex Greenwood, prosecuting, said: “The victim suffered a 2cm wound to his chest. It was an inch from his heart.”

Mr Masterson was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital but was soon discharged without serious injury and has made a “full recovery”.

Mr Greenwood said: “It was an extremely fortunate state of affairs.”

He told the court: “There was a suggestion of some sort of bad blood between the two.

“There had been a relationship between Mr Masterson and the defendant’s ex-girlfriend.

“Snapchat conversations took place and there were threats made by Mr Young.”

Mr Greenwood added that on May 28: “The defendant was in his car and saw the defendant walk straight towards him.

“He pulled a kitchen knife he had concealed and stabbed him through the window on the driver’s side before he fled.

“The prosecution say he deliberately set out to confront his victim with a knife.”

Young, now of Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, asked the court to take into account that his client had no previous convictions recorded against him.

He added: “It is to his luck that no serious injury or death was caused. The victim has made a full recovery.”

The court was told that Young and the woman who had a relationship with Mr Masterson were now separated and had a child together.

Judge Richard Twomlow told the defendant he had been responsible for “pathetic swaggering bravado” in his messages to the victim.

He said: “This was a very deliberate act because you had, in the complainant’s words, a beef with him.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous thing to do. There was a significant degree of premeditation.”

Young was locked up for five years and three months.