A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for Newport and Gwent by The Met Office for Friday.
People across South Wales are being warned to expect gusts of as high as 60mph just days after Storm Ellen is expected to hit the west of the country.
Ebbw Vale and Monmouth are set to be the worst hit by the winds, with both facing gusts of up to 47mph.
Pontypool is expected to face thunderstorms.
Here’s the guide for your area, according to the Met Office.
Abertillery
1am: Heavy showers. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 38mph.
4am: Light showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 37mph.
7am: Heavy showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 43mph.
10am: Light showers. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 46mph.
1pm: Light showers. Feels like 13C. gusts of 44mph.
4pm: Light showers. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 41mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 38mph.
10pm: Light showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 33mph.
Abergavenny
1am: Heavy showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 34mph.
4am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 35mph.
7am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 38mph.
10am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 41mph.
1pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. gusts of 39mph.
4pm: Heavy showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 35mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 33mph.
10pm: Partly Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 29mph.
Ebbw Vale
1am: Heavy showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 39mph.
4am: Light showers. Feels like 11C. Gusts of 39mph.
7am: Heavy showers. Feels like 11C. Gusts of 44mph.
10am: Heavy showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 47mph.
1pm: Light showers. Feels like 13C. gusts of 44mph.
4pm: Light showers. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 42mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 38mph.
10pm: Light showers. Feels like 12C. Gusts of 32mph.
Caerphilly
1am: Heavy showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 34mph.
4am: Cloudy. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 31mph.
7am: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 38mph.
10am: Cloudy. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 43mph.
1pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. gusts of 41mph.
4pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 39mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 36mph.
10pm: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 33mph.
Cwmbran
1am: Heavy showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 35mph.
4am: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 34mph.
7am: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 39mph.
10am: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 44mph.
1pm: Heavy showers. Feels like 15C. gusts of 43mph.
4pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 40mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 36mph.
10pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 29mph.
Monmouth
1am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 37mph.
4am: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 38mph.
7am: Cloudy. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 42mph.
10am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 47mph.
1pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. gusts of 46mph.
4pm: Heavy showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 39mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 34mph.
10pm: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 29mph.
Newport
1am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 36mph.
4am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 35mph.
7am: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 39mph.
10am: Cloudy. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 43mph.
1pm: Light showers. Feels like 14C. gusts of 40mph.
4pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 35mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 15C. Gusts of 33mph.
10pm: Cloudy. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 30mph.
Pontypool
1am: Heavy showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 37mph.
4am: Thunder showers. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 37mph.
7am: Heavy showers. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 41mph.
10am: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 46mph.
1pm: Light showers. Feels like 14C. gusts of 44mph.
4pm: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 40mph.
7pm: Light showers. Feels like 14C. Gusts of 36mph.
10pm: Cloudy. Feels like 13C. Gusts of 32mph.