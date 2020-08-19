The first trailer for Death on the Nile has been released, and features Sex Education's Emma Mackey.

Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, the film features Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Jennifer Saunders, Russel Brand and Sex Education's Emma Mackey.

Mackey who was last seen playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix TV show filmed in Gwent, will play Jacqueline de Bellefort in the film adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel.

Death on the Nile sees world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot tasked with finding a murderer whilst on holiday in the Nile of Egypt.

He soon discovers that the murder links up to a mysterious love triangle.

The trailer can be viewed here.

The film is Mackey's first project since the second season of Sex Education hit our screens.

The show, filmed locally, made use of a number of recognisable Gwent locations.

Among them was the Old Railway Bridge, in Tintern, and Caerleon’s former University campus, which is transformed into Moordale High School.

While Newport International Sports Village plays a starring role in the series, as does Cefn Tilla Court, in Llandenny.

And there is still time to apply to be an extra on the show ahead of the new season.

Sex Education has put out a call for extras to be in its third season, which will begin filming in September.

Mad Dog 2020 Casting are looking for people who are aged between 18-26 and live in or able to get to Caerleon, Newport, Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

For further information, contact the artist support team on info@maddog2020casting.com