I’M SURE that many readers will know someone who was affected by the A-level and AS-level results fiasco.

I spent last Thursday, Friday and the weekend helping distraught young people who’d seen their futures shattered by an algorithm that the Welsh Government had decided should be allowed to dictate their grades – when they hadn’t been allowed to sit a single exam.

What was particularly unfair about the downgrading was that pupils who attended schools in the more disadvantaged areas were more likely to have their results downgraded than people living in affluent areas.

The algorithm told young people that it didn’t matter what their teachers had predicted, that they couldn’t possibly be that good, and that where they were from placed a ceiling over their head.

The only safety net allowed for A-level students in Wales – announced at the eleventh hour – was that no pupil would be awarded a grade that was lower than they achieved at AS-level.

But this failed to take into account the fact that pupils can improve and work hard to get a better mark by the second year – indeed, under this system, pupils who had re-sat AS-level papers would still have been chained to their original mark.

The appeals process was flawed and would have taken so long that the pupils’ chosen university places would have disappeared.

It was an incredibly awful system, and I’m still astonished that our young people were put through this unnecessary stress by the Labour Welsh Government.

Last Sunday, I took part in a protest outside the Senedd steps, where I urged Mark Drakeford to change his mind and to allow our pupils to keep the grades that had been predicted by their teachers.

The protest was organised by young people who’d been affected by the scandal themselves – they were persuasive and impressive.

I told the crowd there that sometimes the thing that is morally right is also the simplest thing to do, and urged Mark Drakeford to do the right thing and U-turn on his disastrous decision.

Twenty-four hours later, I was relieved and elated to hear that the Welsh Government had listened and would be allowing all A-level, AS-level, and GCSE students to keep the grades predicted by their teachers, instead of pursuing the algorithm.

Mr Drakeford may have claimed later on television that they only did this because they were following what England had done, but I think that this did the young protestors a disservice.

They saw an injustice, and they made their voices heard.

I was inspired by what I saw last Sunday, and I am proud to have played a small part in helping get the injustice rectified.

These young people are the future of Wales – and I think that that future is a bright one indeed.