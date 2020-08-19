SOME suspects looked a little pastured their prime today when police turned up at a bus stop in Gwent.
A flock of sheep attracted the attention of the law after they were spotted making some illegal ewe turns at Bargoed’s Park Estate.
They were accused of ramming into things, although the evidence against them may be rather woolly.
They all claimed to be on their way to the baa-baa shop for a trim.
When asked who their favourite singer was, they replied: “Britney Shears!”
Gwent Police tweeted: “Patrolling the Bargoed Park Estate today, would ewe believe it, the bus stop is rammed “