A CALDICOT couple welcomed a new addition to their family slightly sooner than they were expecting when they were forced to deliver their baby at the side of the road.

When pregnant Sammy-Jo Panacci's contractions started at about 8am on Sunday, August 9, she and her partner Darien Jones got in the car and headed to Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital.

But their new arrival was in no mood to wait and, still five minutes away from the hospital, they had to pull over at the side of the dual carriageway, and Mr Jones found himself delivering his new daughter himself.

Sammy-Jo Panacci (right) with her partner Darien Jones and their two girls April-Esmé and Autumn-Renaé

Luckily, traffic was extremely light at the time and, at 10.02am, baby Autumn-Renaé was born weighing 8lb 4oz.

"My contractions started at eight in the morning," said Ms Panacci.

"By the time we had rung the hospital, got care for our older daughter (April-Esmé, 13 months) and left, it all just went really quickly.

"It was a scary experience, as it was obviously just me and my partner to get me through it, deliver baby and make sure she was okay after the birth."

Ms Panacci explained how her partner had not believed her at first when she said she could feel the baby's head coming.

Autumn-Renaé Jones-Panacci was born at the side of the road

"It was an extremely quick labour," she said.

"Very scary at the time but it's lovely to look back on."

Adding to the anxiety, little Autumn-Renaé didn't cry for the first 50 seconds after being born.

"It was terrifying," said Ms Panacci.

"We thought something was wrong."

However, Autumn-Renaé ended up absolutely fine and started crying shortly after a minute had passed.

Upon arriving to Nevill Hall, the couple were greeted by hospital staff who came out to make sure both they and the baby were ok.

"They were all absolutely amazing," said Ms Panacci.

"They made us feel extremely calm and well looked-after.

"All the care we had in the few hours we were there was exceptional, especially a lady named Angela who went above and beyond to look after us all.

"She even gave my partner a bowl and cloth to go scrub all the ‘baby mess’ out of his car."

Ms Panacci, her partner and their new arrival were out of hospital and recuperating at home later that same day.