PLANS to demolish the former Longbridge Baths and Pavillion in Risca and replace it with new changing rooms have been given the green light.
The new changing rooms, which have been granted planning permission by Caerphilly County Borough Council, will benefit from an accessible ramp and stairs as well as new car parking arrangements.
Longbridge Baths and Pavillion in Risca, pictured in 2018
The current building, which is set to be demolished, was previously used as swimming baths. The former open-air baths are not in used but the changing facilities are used by sports teams in the area.
A report on the planning application says the existing changing rooms are “not currently fit for purpose as a result of structural and functional problems that cannot be addressed by further reasonable investment in the building”.
The replacement changing rooms would therefore accommodate the existing sports teams that use the playing fields for matches.
The council report says: “It is not considered that the visual appearance of the building would result in any undue harm to the overall character and appearance of the surrounding area.”
Concerns were raised by residents over the nearby Bridge Street. Several residents questioned whether any traffic calming measures would be put in place, however this is not something that would be considered by a planning committee and would need to be considered outside of the application.