GWENT Police are being urged by South East Wales MS Laura Anne Jones to employ more officers from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

Ms Jones, shadow minister for equalities, children and young people, expressed concerns that only 2.2 per cent of Gwent Police officers come from BAME communities that make up 3.9 per cent of the population.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that all four Welsh police forces have a lower percentage of BAME officers than the communities they serve.

Ms Jones said: “It is essential that Gwent Police improves the equality and diversity of its force so that it is more representative of the communities they serve.

“I am confident Gwent Police recognises the need to address underrepresentation in the recruitment, retention and progression of BAME officers.

“This is vital if we are to build trust among those communities where confidence in the police is lower”.

Gwent Police say they currently have 50 members of staff who have self-identified as BAME. Of this figure, 29 are police officers, 10 are police staff, six are Community Support Officers, and five are special constables.

This data is based on the staff self-defining as BAME, and some may choose not to disclose this.

Chief Constable of Gwent Police, Pam Kelly, said: “We are committed to increasing diversity within Gwent Police as it’s important that everyone in the communities we serve can relate to and feel represented by us.

“We have taken positive steps within the force to become more inclusive for our colleagues and communities, but we recognise there is still work to be done.

“As part of this ongoing work, we have recently held a virtual discussion with representatives from our different communities on what more we can do to strengthen our relationships and what more we can do to provide a better service to our BAME communities.

“We have recently taken the opportunity to further engage with those in the organisation who identify as [BAME] to explore with them what further support and opportunities we could offer to help them progress in their policing career.

“We will continue to take all opportunities to reflect and learn to improve the way we work."