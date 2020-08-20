THE weather has been changeable of late to say the least. Nevertheless, our camera club members have been out as they always are, bringing us fantastic images from all corners of the region. Here is a selection of some of our favourites. To join the club and share your shots, click here.

Caerleon Roman barracks at sunset. Picture: Steve Binns

Goldcliff as the weather begins to worsen. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Heather at Keeper’s Pond. Picture: Robin Birt

Monmouth to Brecon canal near Goytre. Picture: Pete Murc

Robin at St Woolos Cemetery. Picture: Andrew Perkins

Swan in Cwmbran. Picture: Alan Phillips

Three jackdaws sitting on a branch. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

Tree at Blaen Bran near Cwmbran. Picture: Alex Probert