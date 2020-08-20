PUPILS' GCSE results in Wales are a reflection of, and reward for, their hard work in 'a year like no other', says education minister Kirsty Williams.

In a message to the tens of thousands of teenagers who are receiving their GCSE results this morning, Ms Williams - who earlier this week apologised to Wales's A-level students for the stress caused by the grading system - said: “I want to send my very best wishes to everyone who receives their results today.

She and others in the Welsh Government will be hoping that the fall back to teacher assessments in the wake of the A-levels controversy results in a less fraught results day today.

“Due to the many changes we’ve had to make this year in exceptional circumstances, you’ve had to make many sacrifices," she said.

“It has been a year like no other, and today will feel a bit different.

“These results are a reflection and reward for your hard work, prior attainment in exams, and school assessment, so you should be very proud of what you have achieved.

“I hope you get the grades you’d hoped for, and you can continue with your journey in the autumn, whether this is onto college, apprenticeship or staying on at school.

“Although many of you will be pleased with your results and excited for your next step, if you didn’t get what you’d hoped, there’s plenty of options and advice on Working Wales.

“Best of luck, and best wishes for the future.”