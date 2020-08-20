ALDI have revealed the latest products going on sale within the middle of their stores this week - including pet stairs.
As part of their Specialbuys set of offers, the Big Pet Event will begin in branches across the country on Thursday, August 20.
What products will be on sale?
Among the items hitting the shelves are a set of plush pet stairs with storage.
The item costs £12.99 and helps give pets access to sofas, chairs or beds. It has already sold out online.
A statement describing the product on Aldi's website says: "Sometimes our pets just need that helping hand to hop up onto their favourite spot, whether that's the sofa or your bed.
"These Plush Pet Stairs With Storage are perfect for helping them up, ready for that much needed snooze. With removable lids that allow for pet toy storage, these pet stairs are easy to assemble, and suitable for smaller dogs that are under 15kg."
What else will be on sale?
A pop-up pet pool will also be on sale.
Priced at £22.99, Aldi describe the item as ideal for cooling down your dog in the hotter weather.
Elsewhere, the supermarket are also releasing a range of pet blankets in a variety of colours, including blue, brown and grey for £7.99 each.
For cats, a pineapple cat igloo will be on sale for £8.99 each.
To see the full range of items available, visit aldi.co.uk.
