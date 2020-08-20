TESCO have confirmed a number of changes for customers who have a Clubcard.

We've put together a round-up of what is happening - and what it means for you.

What are Tesco changing?

Those who shop with Tesco online who opt for their £7.99 per month loyalty scheme, known as Clubcard Plus, will be able to get free delivery, rather than needing to pay the newly introduced flat fee of £4.50.

Why has the change been made?

The change aims to compete with Amazon's Prime delivery service.

MORE NEWS:

Explaing the decision for free delivery on Clubcard Plus, Tesco boss Dave Lewis told The Telegraph: "The idea of Prime is very similar to where we are in Clubcard Plus, in terms of bringing a whole bunch of benefits together.

"So an opportunity into the future for us is to think about how we put delivery into Clubcard Plus. That's always been the direction of travel."

What are the benefits of the Clubcard Plus scheme?

Benefits include customers getting ten per cent off their bills twice a month, up to a maximum of £20.

When will the free delivery scheme begin?

The supermarket chain have yet to confirm exactly when it will roll out its free delivery scheme.

Do any other supermarkets charge for delivery?

At the time of writing, all major supermarkets in the UK charge for delivery.

How does Amazon Prime's no-charge delivery work?

Last month, Amazon said they would make their Amazon Fresh service free to Prime subscribers.

The technology giant also said it will speed up delivery times to make same-day delivery available to UK grocery customers in some parts of the South East.

Customers subscribing to Amazon Prime are able to order groceries through Amazon Fresh, with free delivery on orders over £40.

Amazon said the move will start with abut 300 postcodes, focused around London and the South East, with the service expanding to millions more by the end of the year.

Customers can purchase tens of thousands of grocery items supplied by Booths and Whole Foods, as well as a raft of brand suppliers such as Pepsi, Danone, Warburtons and Britvic.

The move comes as Amazon has continued to invest millions in the Prime service, which provides customers with free next-day Amazon delivery and films, and TV programmes via its Prime Video streaming service.

It said Prime customers in more than 40 postcodes across the South East, covering areas such as Woking and Guildford, will be able to order same-day grocery delivery.

Amazon said it plans to expand the service to more customers by the end of 2020.

It comes after the technology giant saw grocery sales surge during the lockdown, as more shoppers wanted food to be delivered to their doors.