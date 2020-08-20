FAST-FOOD chain KFC have confirmed their vegan burger will be back on sale in the coming days.
However, fans of the meat-free product may be disappointed as the item will only be sold at a select number of branches. People in Gwent will need to travel to Cardiff or Bristol if they want to sink their teeth into one.
The burger will return as a permanent fixture to the menu in 73 restaurants across the UK, with more to follow suit in the future.
When is it going back on sale?
The vegan offering will available to buy from Monday, August 24.
What is the vegan burger made of?
The Original Recipe Vegan Burger contains a bespoke Quorn fillet, coated in the Colonel’s iconic Original Recipe herbs and spices, topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, creamy vegan mayo, and housed in a soft glazed bun.
What have KFC said?
A KFC spokesperson told us: "Our vegan and flexitarian fans were sadly denied their favourite meat-free treat during lockdown, but now it’s back and it’s time to celebrate.
"Our kitchen teams having been working hard to adapt to the new safety measures in restaurants, but we reckon now is the right time to unleash one of our fan favourites.
"We can’t wait to reunite with our vegan friends – we’ve missed you!"
Which branches will the vegan burger be sold at?
A total of 73 KFC restaurants have been chosen in line with where the vegan burger was most popular, but also where it can be served responsibly in line with KFC’s safety procedures.
As previously mentioned, more branches are set to follow in future.
To get your hands on the meat-free burger, visit any of the following restaurants:
- Aberdeen - Union Street
- Aintree - Grand National Avenue
- Beeston - White Rose Shopping Centre
- Birchanger Green - M11 Services
- Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk
- Birmingham - Martineau Place
- Bishopsgate
- Bournemouth - The Triangle
- Braintree - Galleys Island
- Brighton - London Road
- Brighton - Western Road
- Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park
- Bristol - Union Street
- Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park
- Byker - Shields Road
- Camden - High Street
- Cardiff - Excelsior Road
- Cardiff - Queen Street
- Cobham Services
- Colliers Wood - Chapter Way
- Coventry - Tile Hill
- Croydon - Colonnades Leisure Park
- Derby - Foresters Leisure Park
- Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park
- Durham - City Retail Park
- Edinburgh - Meadowbank Retail Park
- Gateshead - Metro Centre Blue
- Glasgow - Argyle Street
- Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road
- Glasgow - Sauchiehall Street
- Gorleston on Sea - High Street
- Great Yarmouth - Regent Road
- Hamilton - Palace Grounds Retail Pk
- Hull - The Beacon
- Hulme - Greenheys Lane West
- Ipswich - Bury Road
- Kidderminster - Stourport Road
- Lancaster - Penny Street
- Leeds - Kirkstall Road
- Leicester - Narborough Road
- Lincoln - High Street
- Liverpool - Chaloner Street
- London - Kings Cross
- London - Southampton Row
- London Waterloo
- Manchester - Ashton Retail Park
- Manchester Arndale
- Manchester Fort Shopping Park
- Margate - High Street
- Northampton - Riverside Retail Park
- Norwich - Mile Cross Lane
- Nottingham - Milton Street
- Old Kent Road
- Plymouth - Marsh Mills
- Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Park
- Portsmouth - Pompey Centre
- Preston - Ashton on Ribble
- Purley - Purley Parade
- Romford - Colchester Road
- Sheffield - Barnsley Road
- Sheffield - Penistone Road
- Sheffield - West Street
- South Kensington - Gloucester Road
- South Mimms - M25 Services
- Southend - Greyhound Trading Park
- Stourbridge - St Johns Road
- Sunderland - Thomsen Retail Park
- Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park
- Swindon - Delta Park
- Tyburn - Kingsbury Road
- Walsall - Junction 10 M6 Services
- Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park
- Wrexham - St Georges Crescent
For more information, visit: kfc.co.uk.
