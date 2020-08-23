MCVITIE'S are launching two brand-new types of chocolate digestives - just in time for Christmas.
We've put together everything you need to know about the new additions, and where you'll be able to get them.
What are the new chocolate digestives from McVitie's?
The Christmas Pudding Digestives and Gingerbread Digestives bring a new festive twist to the ever popular McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Digestive.
McVitie's say the new additions will bring a sprinkling of Christmas cheer to the nation’s favourite.
According to the biscuit maker, the festive Chocolate Digestives are perfect for dunking in your tea or leaving out for Rudolph and his friends.
In a statement describing the new range, McVitie's said: "The delicious combination of digestive biscuit, milk chocolate and festive flavour mean that the new digestive range is guaranteed to bring the magical spirit of the holiday season to your home."
How much will they cost?
The packets will be priced at £1.50.
When will they go on sale - and which supermarkets will sell them?
The new McVitie’s Christmas Pudding and Gingerbread digestives will be available from Tuesday, September 22 at the following retailers:
- Asda
- Co-op
- Morrisons
- Nisa
- Spar
- Amazon
For more information, visit: https://mcvities.co.uk.
