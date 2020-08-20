Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We all have a love-hate relationship with our face masks: They're necessary to protect ourselves and others, yes, but they can also be incredibly uncomfortable if you have to wear your mask for an extended period of time. Because most places now require you to wear a mask whenever you're out and about, we owe it to ourselves to maximize our comfort when wearing them. Here are 10 products that’ll solve all your face mask-related problems from painful ears to ‘maskne.’

1. This mask extender

Find your perfect fit. Credit: Capricorn

If you’re suffering from swollen and sore ears, you’re going to want to invest in these five-gear mask extenders. They're made from soft, sustainable and flexible silicone and easily latch on (and stay on!) to any ear-hanging mask.

Get the Mask Extenders Ear Savers 5Pcs on Amazon for £3.99

2. These adjustment buckles

Buckle up. Credit: Mupack

Whether you have a smaller head or are looking to keep a child safe, these mask cord adjusters are a must-have and are suitable for a variety of mask cord lengths. While some people say they were confused about how to use them, one customer explains it's quite simple: ‘I see complaints here that they didn’t include instructions but all you have to do is look at the pictures on this item description. It’s pretty easy to thread a needle through one end, wrap around the mask strap, and pull the needle back through while holding onto the buckle. Easy! I showed the finished mask to family members and now everyone wants them’.

Get the Mupack Cord Lock, 100 Pieces on Amazon for £4.99

3. This anti-fog spray for glasses

You can see (and breathe) clearly now. Credit: LifeArt

It really isn’t fair that glasses-wearers have to decide between taking full breaths under their mask and potentially fogging up their glasses, or holding their breath and seeing vividly. Your solution is this spray which prevents fog on all types of prescription lenses. With hundreds of positive reviews, it’s clear to see (pun intended) that these wipes are essential during these trying times: ‘I have to admit I was a bit sceptical of these wipes, but I was desperate to get something to stop my glasses from fogging up when I wear a mask. I followed the instructions - I breathed on my glasses enough to fog them, and then cleaned them with one of these cloths. Amazingly, no more fog on my glasses. I had my mask on for two or three hours and had absolutely no fogging. The next day they started fogging up just a little bit. All I had to do was another wipe with the same cleaning cloth and again—no fog. I love them’.

Get LifeArt Anti-Fog Wipes, 5 Pack on Amazon for £14.40

4. This transparent mask

The key to safe communication. Credit: Etsy

Transparent masks are an especially crucial tool when communication with a person who is deaf, hard of hearing, a sign language interpreter, or someone who relies on social cues. Featuring a transparent window, this 100 per cent cotton mask is available in 7 colours and patterns, which is all the incentive you need to want to wear it more.

Get the Face mask with clear window - Smile mask on Etsy for £9.75

5. This ear-saving headband

Accessorise up your hair and keep pressure off your ears. Credit: Etsy

You were going to cover up that greasy third-day hair with a headband anyways—may as well grab one that’ll save your ears, too. Featuring two buttons on each side, this best-selling headband comes in 11 colours.

Get Button Headband on Etsy for £2.99

6. This beaded mask chain

Pretty and practical. Credit: Etsy

What are you supposed to do when you take your mask off but don't want to lose it? Enter this beaded mask strap. Not only does it look like a pretty necklace but it attaches securely to your mask so when you remove it, you can simply let it hang around your neck (think: a glasses chain or lanyard but for masks).

Get the Face Mask Chain on Etsy for £18.99

7. These wireless headphones to keep your mask in place

It's a genius way to get your mask to stay on. Credit: Skullcandy

In my experience, headphones that fit over the ear are actually super effective at ensuring my mask stays in place. Skullcandy’s speakers are surrounded by a plush cushion to provide much-needed support and relief to my swollen mask-laced ears. With nearly 7,000 reviews, these top-rated wireless headphones charge rapidly (10 minutes gives you three hours of play time for a total battery life of 40 hours), block out noise, and best of all, don't get tangled with my mask.

Get the Crusher Wireless Immersive Bass Headphone on Amazon for £99

8. These acne-busting patches

With these patches, pimples are a thing of the past. Credit: Mighty Patch

I’ve been using these pimple-poppers for years now, and watching them in action never fails to unveil my childlike sense of wonder. Simply leave them on a patch of acne or a single cystic pimple overnight (or throughout the day while you WFH, or under your mask while you grocery shop, or smack dab in the middle of your forehead in public because there are no rules and they are that translucent), and remove them to reveal a pimple that has either shrunk considerably in size or that has been cleared of pus or gunk. Each peel is 12 millimetres in size and works in as little as six hours. They’re so effective, I’m not even a little bit surprised to see they’ve garnered over 3,000 reviews.

Get the Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment, 36-Pack on Amazon for £24

9. These cute face mask holders

Keep your mask safe, and you keep yourself safe. Credit: Etsy

Let’s play a quick game of Would You Rather: Would you rather stuff your face mask in an old Ziploc bag, or stow it away safely in a customizable mask holder? Thought so. With this Etsy product won’t only look cute in your purse, but it’ll help guarantee your mask is kept away from viruses and bacteria.

Get the Face Mask Holder on Etsy for £3.99

10. This jewellery-turned-mask hanger so you never forget it

Let your mask hang tight. Credit: Jack Cube

Every entryway needs a set of hooks for hanging your essentials, from your cardigans to your keys. While this jewellery holder is technically intended for necklaces, your mask isn’t any heavier, so you’ll love displaying it in this chic way without ever forgetting to leave home without it.

Get the Jack Cube Wall-Mounted Jewelry Organiser on Amazon starting at $15.49

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.