MORE than 300 people have applied to join Newport City Council’s contact tracing team as the next phase of the service is rolled out.

The service, to find people who have had contact with coronavirus cases, is seen as vital to tracking the virus and helping to avoid potential local lockdowns.

Gwent’s contact tracing service has been in place since the beginning of June using re-deployed staff from the five Gwent councils and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

But each of the councils are now recruiting and training a dedicated team of staff to ensure the service is ready for a possible second wave of coronavirus in the autumn.

Gareth Price, head of law and regulation at Newport council, told cabinet members the authority is now “poring through” more than 300 applications for the roles of contact tracers and contact advisers.

Deputy council leader, Cllr Roger Jeavons, said the numbers applying for the roles show “how important” people regard the service.

The role involves working with people who have tested positive for coronavirus and establishing who they have been in close contact with.

The council is also working with partners, such as Newport Live, to transfer furloughed or under-deployed staff into the roles.

More than 400 staff are expected to be employed in the Gwent-wide service when it is at full capacity in October.

READ MORE:

Newport council cabinet members have backed a business case and governance structures for the Gwent service.

The Welsh Government has allocated up to £9.6 million to support the service until March 31 next year, which includes covering £1.7m in costs for Newport council.

Council leader, Cllr Jane Mudd, said the service will be ‘essential’ in the fight against coronavirus.

“As we move out of lockdown, contact tracing is an integral part of managing and providing intelligence and data on cases and outbreaks in our communities,” Cllr Mudd said.

“It is essential that Newport City Council plays its part in delivering the Gwent service that will assist Newport, the Gwent region and Wales to stay out of lockdown and in time to recover from the pandemic.”

Cllr Debbie Harvey said the service would be important in the event of coronavirus cases increasing again.

“People think Covid is done now - it’s gone, we’ve hit the peak and off it’s gone.

“It isn’t. It is far from over and without this test, track and protect I think it will be absolutely enormous if we do not keep a handle on things.”

The management of the Gwent service is to be led by Torfaen council, while the health board will act as banker by receiving funds from Welsh Government and reimbursing each organisation.