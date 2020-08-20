It is a year of fantastic GCSE results for pupils across Wales.

Qualifications Wales has published the provisional results for summer, which show one in four GCSE grades are at A*-A in Wales and more than 99% have passed.

The revised results got GCSE and the Key Stage Skills Challenge Certificate

The figures estimate that 25.9 per cent of results in Wales are at A*-A compared to 18.4 per cent in 2019.

While 74.5 per cent achieved A*-C, compared to 62.8 per cent in 2019.

Girls performed better than boys at the top grades while there is still a wide attainment gap with children on free school meals recording lower marks overall and lower top marks.

The move to award qualifications based on Centre Assessment Grades (CAGs) means that grades awarded to learners in Wales are the professional judgements of teachers, except where grades already issued or calculated are higher than their CAG. Or, in the case of A levels, their AS level grade is higher than their CAG and their issued grade.

All CAGs provided by schools and colleges have been approved by the Head of Centre.

Qualification Wales have also released revised results for A-level, and AS, which are substantially higher than the results originally released last week.

The education body said: "Our best estimate at this stage of revised 2020 A level results in Wales at cumulative A*-A is 41.3 per cent, compared to 29.9 per cent when results were released on August 13 and 27 per cent in 2019."

AS-level results have also received a boost following the revision, with 29.9 per cent at grade A, compared to 22.2 per cent last week.

The full overview of revised results for A level, AS, GCSE and the Skills Challenge Certificate in Wales is available on the Qualifications Wales website.

The decision to revert to teacher assessed grades for pupils was taken by education minister Kirsty Williams on Monday.

In a message to the tens of thousands of teenagers who are receiving their GCSE results this morning, Ms Williams - who earlier this week apologised to Wales's A-level students for the stress caused by the grading system - said: “I want to send my very best wishes to everyone who receives their results today.

“These results are a reflection and reward for your hard work, prior attainment in exams, and school assessment, so you should be very proud of what you have achieved."

