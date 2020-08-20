A CAERPHILLY street was blocked this morning after a fire broke out in a house.

The fire happened at a house on Windsor Street in Caerphilly, with fire crews being called at 10.43am, not far from Caerphilly Library.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Caerphilly and Pontypridd attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“A stop message was received at 11.14am.”

No one is thought to have been hurt.