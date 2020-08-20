WALES' GCSE results took a bigger step forward than England and Northern Ireland.

The figures have been published separately by the regulators Ofqual, Qualifications Wales and the Northern Ireland Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment.

All the figures are provisional.

More than one in four pupils in Wales picked up a grade equivalent to A or above this year.

That 25.9 per cent mark was up more than seven per cent from last year.

The proportion of pupils achieved the grade in England, but that was only a 5.3 per cent rise when compared to last year.

Far more pupils landed an A or above in Northern Ireland, with 37.1 per cent of pupils celebrating the grade this morning - a 5.5 per cent increase on last year.

Wales also saw the biggest jump in the number of pupils picking up pass grades in their GCSEs.

The proportion of pupils picking up grades of C or 4 and above this year rose from 62.8 per cent to 74.5 per cent.

Those results were better than Northern Ireland, where 74.2 per cent of grades reached the same mark.

It was also a bigger jump than the English equivalent. The proportion of C or 4 grades and above rose by nine per cent in England to 76 per cent, compared to an 11.7 per cent rise in Wales.