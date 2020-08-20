FIVE people who were arrested following an assault in Pontymister have been released on bail.
The incident took place on Herbert Avenue, Pontymister at 10.20pm on Friday, August 14.
A dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier/lurcher cross, which was stolen during the assault, has been located.
MORE NEWS:
Five people who were arrested have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Further to that, a 17-year-old boy from Risca has been arrested in connection with the incident and has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
During the assault a 41-year-old local man sustained a cut to the neck and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital. He was later discharged following treatment.