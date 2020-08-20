NINETEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today, but no new deaths.
Two of the new cases have been reported in Caerphilly county borough.
There have now been 17,639 cases in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, and 1,589 deaths - but both figures are known to be higher.
The Public Health Wales figure for coronavirus deaths includes only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure much higher.
In Gwent, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 275, and the number of cases in the area is 2,771, each according to Public Health Wales. The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area has the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths of Wales's seven health board areas, at 415, according to Public Health Wales.
Here is where the 19 new cases are:
Wrexham - three
Caerphilly - two
Cardiff - two
Flintshire - two
Swansea - two
Conwy - one
Denbighshire - one
Gwynedd - one
Merthyr Tydfil - one
Rhondda Cynon Taf - one
Pembrokeshire - one
Powys - one
Neath Port Talbot - one