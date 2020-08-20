IT WAS day students across Monmouthshire had been waiting throughout lockdown for - GCSE results day.

With the fiasco over the A-level results last week, many were understandably nervous upon collecting their results.

At Wyedean School in Sedbury, near Chepstow, most pupils had turned up and collected their results by the time 45 minutes of the allotted three hours had passed.

MORE NEWS:

Tom Spindler was back at school for the first time since February.

He has a chronic lung condition after suffering from pneumonia at 14 months old and had been shielding with his family since before lockdown began.

Tom Spindler

Tom's parents were told at the time that he wouldn't reach school age.

Tom got eight 7s and two 8s and said he was planning on returning to Wyedean sixth form to study business, psychology, politics and history.

Marie Grouncott, Head of Year 11 at Wyedean, said she is very proud of the year group.

Marie Grouncott

She said she was devastated the year ended how it did, but that the students had done the school proud.

"They've been an amazing year group," she said.

"After last week, I'd have been so upset if anything had been taken away from them.

"I'm so glad they got what they deserved."

Principal, Gwennan Jeremiah said: “Despite no formal examinations students can rest assured that teaching staff at Wyedean worked exceptionally hard to generate and moderate grades that reflected their achievement.

Results day at Wyedean School

"As a result, students can have every confidence that their results are in line with previous cohorts.

"We are now very much looking forward to welcoming our year 11 students back to sixth form in September."

Elsewhere in Monmouthshire, at Monmouth School for Girls, 81 per cent of all grades were at A* to A and 9-7, while 100 per cent were at A* to C and 9-4.

Carys Williams swept the board with the highest grade possible in each of her 11 GCSEs.

Carys Williams

She is now planning to study maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at A-level.

Headmistress Jessica Miles, said: “The last five months have been an unsettling time for everyone, but we are delighted that the efforts and commitment from our girls have been reflected in their final grades."

At Monmouth School for Boys, 80 per cent of all grades were at A* to A/9-7, while 99 per cent were at A* to C and 9-4.

Six pupils recorded a full set of A* and 9 grades.

Among them, Teddy Swartz will now be taking A-levels in maths, further maths, chemistry and Latin.

Teddy Swartz

Acting Headmaster Simon Dorman, said: “Our boys have worked very hard and demonstrated remarkable patience and resilience during the most extraordinary and uncertain period in their young lives."

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Young People and MonLife, Richard John, said: “The week before examination results are published is always tense, but this year’s circumstances have been exceptional.

"I wish to congratulate everyone receiving GCSE results.

"I want to thank all of our school staff who have supported these learners throughout their education together with their families whose support and guidance helped them to achieve.”