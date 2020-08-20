SCHOOL pupils across Caerphilly borough were celebrating getting their GCSE results – and ending months of uncertainty and stress.

This year's results day was a little different, with no crowds of youngsters gathering at their schools to collect their results. Most schools emailed results out directly, while others opened only at specific times for pupils to collect their results in person while maintaining social distancing measures.

There was an overall sense of pride and accomplishment across the borough with teachers, head teachers, pupils, parents and councillors all pleased with the results given – which are the teacher assessed grades.

At Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, the Ashman family are celebrating after Huw Ashman received eight GCSEs at grade C or above – a remarkable progress after leaving primary school unable to read in either English or Welsh due to dyslexia.

Huw Ashman

Eleanor Bull, a pupil at Risca Community Comprehensive School is delighted at getting 10 A* and one A. She is heading off to Bassaleg Sixth Form to study Chemistry, Music and English Literature and Language at A-level.

Eleanor Bull

Risca Community Comprehensive School remained closed today to all pupils and parents and results were emailed out. Headteacher John Kendall said: “Congratulations to all our year 11 students on your GCSE results.

“This has been such a difficult time for all of us, but this must not detract from the success you have achieved. This reflects the last five years of your time at RCCS and indeed at your primary school before that, not just your final year which of course has been like no other. I hope all of you are now in a position to pursue the next stage of your education, an apprenticeship, or work. If you have not received your results this morning or need advice please email us at results20@riscacom.net and we will get back to you as soon as possible. We are always your school and will be here to support you if and when you need it.

“I hope you will be able to reflect on your whole time here, not just on the final, strange, months. I know how disappointed many of you were that we had to cancel the prom, but I hope you have many great memories of RCCS, in and out of the classroom.

Amy Finch (L) and Holly Williams (R) of Lewis Girls School

“On behalf of everyone at the school I would like to wish you all the very best for the future. Keep in touch, stay safe, and remember we are still hoping to host a celebration of your achievement at some time in the future so I hope to see you then.”

MORE NEWS:

Newbridge Comprehensive School head boy Owen Hale received 10 A*’s, three A's and a distinction and his family are over the moon.

Owen Hale

At Lewis Girls School, they celebrated an incredible year of successes. Headteacher Helen Harding said: “We are delighted with the outstanding results of Lewis Girls’ students. They have triumphed following a particularly challenging year and their successes today as they collect their results, reflects their commitment to high achievement despite the circumstances. Their resilience is commendable.

Anuphiyah Jayan of Lewis Girls School

“We are extremely proud of each and every student and look forward to next year as the school goes from strength to strength.”

Jess Pascoe celebrated receiving two A*’s, five A’s, one B and a double B at Idris Davies 3-18. The talented footballer worked hard while training three times a week for Bristol City Women’s football regional talent and will be continuing her football career as part of the Wales Women’s football academy at Coleg Y Cymoedd while studying Engineering and Aerospace.

Jess Pascoe

Islwyn High School also had great results. Headteacher Dr Heather Duncan said: “We are delighted with the results and individual successes of our young people who have been suitably rewarded for the efforts they have put in over the years.”

Cerys Crimmins of Lewis Girls School

Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, Hefin David said: “To those collecting results today, I wish you all the very best. The pressure on you this year has been incredible. This is a chance for you to take a step back and think about what you would like to do next. There is no wrong path and opportunities are ahead. Whatever you choose to do, I am here to help you when you need it.”

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “This is a GCSE results day like we have never experienced, these pupils have been under a huge amount of pressure over recent months taking this milestone in their education during a pandemic.

“I am beyond thrilled that these pupils will receive grades based on teacher assessments, this is absolutely the right decision that we place the trust in our teaching workforce who work so hard with these pupils to prepare them for these assessments. Visiting the schools today and seeing the raw emotion from both teachers and pupils just makes us realise how hard these past few months have been.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to each and every student receiving results today.”

Caerphilly’s director for education and corporate services, Richard Edmunds, said: “This year’s round of results days will certainly be marked in history, it is always the best part of my job seeing first-hand the teachers delivering results to the pupils and the unwavering support to help them transition onto their next chapter. I am so pleased that the decision has been taken to trust in our teachers to provide these results, it was never a doubt in our mind that they deserve that, a huge amount of work goes into preparing our pupils for these exams and it is our teachers who are best placed to know what track pupils are on. I want to extend a huge heartfelt congratulations to all pupils and teachers today.”