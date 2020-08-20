IT MAY be time to batten down the hatches.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Gwent tomorrow, with winds as high as 49mph expected in some areas.

The gusts are expected to be caused by the remnants of Storm Ellen, which has moved from Ireland over to Wales.

This is what to expect on Friday.

Winds of up to 66mph have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in west Wales today, the Met Office said.

The forecaster tweeted: “Storm Ellen is currently bringing some unseasonably windy weather across the west with Wales having seen the strongest winds so far.”

Gusts up to 66mph were also recorded in Ireland at Finner, Met Eireann reported, while the Met Office said Ireland’s “exposed southern coasts” had experienced gusts of 89mph at Roches Point.

Warnings of potential travel delays and the possibility of power cuts will extend eastwards on Friday to also include central and northern England, as well as all of Wales.

Forecaster Luke Miall said Ellen will be felt “for the next couple of days” and is “not going to move through really quickly so we will continue to see a really big area of low pressure through the rest of this week.”

The stormy conditions come just a week after scorching temperatures across the UK with the mercury hitting 34C for six consecutive days.

Mr Miall said: “We have gone from one extreme to the other, the first thing that springs to my mind with these sorts of events is climate change.

“We are likely to see these swings in extreme events more frequently. Although I couldn’t necessarily say these two events were directly caused by climate change, it’s likely that these sorts of swings in our weather will become more frequent.”