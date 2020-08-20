A TOP TV boss has said BBC One's News At Six and News At Ten could soon be scrapped from television screens and move online instead.
Fran Unsworth, the BBC's head of news, told the Daily Telegraph that within a decade news will be “in the digital space” where it will be accessed by iPlayer.
What did Ms Unsworth say?
Ms Unsworth told the publication: “Ultimately, in 10 years’ time, we probably won’t be consuming linear bulletins. I might be wrong about that but I doubt it.
MORE NEWS:
- Ebbw Vale vandal daubed anti-Black Lives Matters graffiti
- 'Caldicot mum has baby at side of road en route to Abergavenny hospital
- Cycle cafe plan at Llantarnam Lakes in Cwmbran is rejected
“There might be one (bulletin) a day, but video will just be in a different space… you know, iPlayer, your tablet, your iPhone.”
She added that one of the flagship programmes, whose audiences have doubled during the pandemic, might survive.
Viewing ratings soar for BBC News bulletins
Figures released at the start of lockdown showed news bulletins and lifestyle programmes had seen a rise in ratings.
In the week ending March 29, five of the 10 most-watched broadcasts were editions of the BBC News At Six, with the bulletin on Monday, March 23, attracting a TV audience of 8.3 million – nearly double the programme’s typical rating so far this year.
Ms Unsworth also told the Telegraph the 10pm programme had reported audiences of six million.
Comments are closed on this article.