A NEWPORT man has appeared in court to face historical child sex abuse allegations
Jarrod Higgs, 49, of Moorland Park, denied two charges of indecent assault on a boy during the 1980s at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
He was represented by Matthew Roberts and the prosecution by Christopher Rees.
Judge Nicola Jones set a trial date of May 24, 2021.
Higgs was granted conditional bail.
