PUPILS across Torfaen schools spoke of their relief and joy as many received the GCSE results they had hoped for on Thursday morning.

After controversy over last week’s A-level results, a decision was made to base GCSE grades on teacher assessments - a move which was widely welcomed by teachers and pupils anxiously waiting results.

There were celebrations at Welsh-medium school, Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw in Trevethin, Pontypool, as pupils collected their results.

One of those celebrating was Seren Hughes, who achieved nine A*s, two As and a B to earn a place to study maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at the school’s sixth form.

Just last week the Ebbw Vale teenager shared disappointment with her brother, Cole, who missed out on his desired university because his A-level results were downgraded – a decision he is appealing.

“It feels like a relief because of what happened with the A-level results,” she said.

“It feels like we got what we deserve.”

Maisy Evans, from Newport, was also celebrating 12A*s and an A and is also planning to stay at the college to study maths, biology, chemistry and politics A-levels.

Maisy said she had heard from friends who had been declined offers at university because of their A-level results and that the uncertainty had been ‘stressful.’

“The fiasco put a lot of pressure and stress on us all and I am glad now that it’s all over and I am happy with my results,” she said.

Nia Feakes scored 11 A*s and a distinction in further maths and will study A-levels in chemistry, biology, Spanish and maths at the schools’s sixth form.

Alex Hoey, of Rogerstone, Newport, got 11 straight A*s, while Angharad Morley achieved 7A* and five As and Georgia Tomlin six A*s and five As.

Tamia Buwalda said she did “better than I could have ever imagined”, with 10 A*s, one A and a distinction.

Headteacher, Elan Bolton, said she was confident pupils had received “the grades they deserved” following a “rigorous moderation” process.

“We have had a raft of A*s and As so I am really pleased for everybody and we are just pleased the children have had the grades they deserve.

“That’s the most important thing, that the children have not lost out.

“We are in a worldwide pandemic but they have not been penalised in a situation which is not their fault.”

Pupils were also celebrating at Cwmbran High School.

Aspiring film director Ellie Rogers received one A*, two As, five Bs and two Cs to earn a place to Torfaen Learning Zone in Cwmbran to study media, photography and art.

Joining her there will be Chloe Thacker, who got four As, three Bs and a D to earn a place to study childcare learning and development as she aspires to become a teacher.

“After everything that has happened with the pandemic and all the uncertainty it was a massive relief when I got my results,” she said.

Sam Miller, head of Year 11, said “today is not about politics”.

Sam Miller

“Today is the culmination of the hard work they have put out throughout their compulsory education,” he said.

Interim headteacher, Jason Hicks, said the results were a “fair reflection” of pupils’ work.

Jason Hicks

“It’s a relief today to have an incredible set of results that pupils can be confident in by comparison to where we were last week with A-level results and all the uncertainty around that,” Mr Hicks said.

Stephen Lord, headteacher at St Alban’s Roman Catholic High School, Pontypool, congratulated pupils on their results.

“We are delighted that you will be suitably rewarded which is testament to the committed partnership between home and school and, of course to the hard work and considerable talent of our pupils and staff,” Mr Lord said.

Ioan Roach, Jakub Kowalski, Tobias Holroyd celebrating at St Alban's School

Jack Peake of St Alban's

Luca Appleby collecting his results at St Alban's

Martyna Piotrowska, Charlotte Philips, Teresa Davey collecting their results at St Alban's School yesterday

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen council’s executive member for education said: “Students have today received the highest GCSE grade out of their calculated grade, or their centre assessed grade which is the best outcome for all pupils.

“I would like to congratulate all learners on their results and note the hard work they put in during Year 10 and 11 to achieve these results.

“We must not overlook the significant effort pupils put in over two school years before schools closed and I wish all our young people every success on their next steps.”