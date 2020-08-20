STUDENTS across Newport received their GCSE results today, after months of uncertainty following the cancellation of exams back in March and the Welsh Government's U-turn on results.

Grades were based on teacher assessments, after Wales decided students will be awarded their centre-assessed grades, rather than those produced by an algorithm.

For most students in Newport their concerns were pushed aside as results published by Qualifications Wales show more than 99 per cent of students in Wales passed, and one in four grades reached A*-A.

Pupils at Rougemont School achieved a fantastic set of results today.

Henry Tebbutt received 12 A* grades and two A grades, Laura Peralta received 12 A* grades, Will Hyett received 10 A* grades and Xavier Clason-Morgan received 12 A* grades.

Top left: Will Hyett, Top right: Henry Tebbutt, Bottom left: Lara Peralta, Bottom right: Xavier Clason-Morgan from Rougemont School

Head Rob Carnevale said: “We would like to congratulate our Year 11 pupils on an outstanding set of GCSE results this year.

“2020 has, so far, been an extraordinary year in every sense for pupils across the nation. Our Year 11 pupils have shown true resilience over the past few months and in particular, the past few weeks as they have anxiously awaited their results.

“We are delighted that our pupils have been awarded results which reflect their hard work and dedication over the past two years of their GCSE course. Their results are testament to their determination to succeed with the fantastic support of their parents and teachers.

“Our pupils have the confidence to move forward to the next chapter of their education at Sixth Form and beyond where we are sure they will excel and succeed in the future”.

Same goes for the ‘high-flyers’ at St Julian’s School: Keira Murray, Richard Reeves and Cora Reeves, and Finley Macleod, who received over 10 A*-A grades.

Top left: Richard Reeves and Cora Reeves, Top right: Keira Murray, Bottom: Finley Macleod from St Julian's School

The school said: “We are delighted with the excellent results achieved by many of our students.

“Many students expressed their interest in returning to St Julian’s School to attend our Sixth Form centre after receiving exceptional grades. We look forward to welcoming them back in September”.

Caerleon Comprehensive held a virtual results day this year, like many other schools, with results emailed early this morning to eager students.

Headteacher, Lana Picton, said: “We are extremely proud of all our students. Whilst the second half of the academic year was not as any of us expected it to be, every one of our students earned their grades through hard work and dedication.

“Their achievements are to be celebrated”.

Pupils at Bassaleg School, like Caerleon, were sent their results by email early this morning.

However, this didn't stop some from finding a way to celebrate.

Some intrepid students printed off their results and united at the school before opening them to discover their results.

Headteacher, Victoria Lambe praised the efforts of her students who achieved the school's best ever results.

She said: "Congratulations to our Year 11 pupils on a fantastic set of GCSE results.

"With a Capped 9 Point Score of 422 (pupil’s average score over their best 9 GCSEs) our pupils will move into the next stage of employment or education with the highest GCSE scores the school has ever seen.

"Pupils have achieved highly across all subjects, and more pupils have secured C grades or higher in English and Maths than in any previous years.

"Congratulations to all of our pupils."

There were similar celebrations at Newport High School as well.

Gill Lee, headteacher, congratulated pupils for their determination.

She said: "I would like to congratulate all our GCSE student receiving their results today.

"This has been a very difficult year for you all and I am really proud of the way you have risen to this challenge.

"I am delighted that so many of you are continuing your education with us and enrolling in the 6th Form at Newport High School.

"For those of you who have chosen to move onto college or are starting apprenticeships or work, we wish you the very best for your future and hope that you will keep us informed of your progress."

The school's chair of governor's, Rev. Becca Stevens echoed the sentiment.

She added: "In the face of the adversity that Year 11 have faced in their final year of GCSEs they have done incredibly well.

"This year group continually impresses me with their determination, positive outlook and their willingness to engage with learning.

"I’m proud of all they have achieved and wish them the best as they begin the next stage of their journey."

However, hundreds of thousands of students have been left in limbo after the Pearson exam board told schools and colleges not to release Btec results to pupils on Thursday. Many have found themselves unable to enrol in the college of their choice.

Cllr Gail Giles, Newport City Council cabinet member for education and skills, has congratulated Newport students on their GCSE and vocational exam results, and acknowledged the difficult circumstances which students faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We recognise that it has been an extraordinary for all of our GCSE pupils, and I congratulate each one for both their hard work and resilience during the last six months.

“I wish them every success for the future as they take their next steps in work, education or training.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of the council, added “I would like to thank all of our teachers, support staff and governors for the support they have given to pupils throughout this period, and wish our pupils the very best for their future endeavours.”