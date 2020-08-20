MORE than 200 specialist jobs are being created at a new testing laboratory in Newport with a vital role to play in the fight against coronavirus.

The soon-to-be-launched Lighthouse Lab at Imperial Park in Duffryn will have the capacity to process Covid-19 tests samples seven days a week.

It forms part of the UK-wide Lighthouse Labs diagnostic network to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

“I am pleased the Welsh Government and Life Sciences Hub Wales are supporting the recruitment process for this first-class facility alongside world renowned company PerkinElmer," said economy minister Ken Skates.

"The Lighthouse Lab network will be vital in supporting Wales, and the UK as a whole, as we continue to deal with coronavirus. It will also help ensure we have a strong pool of life science professionals now and in the years to come.

“This recruitment campaign will see 200 important jobs being created here in Wales, which will be crucial in supporting our overall testing strategy and providing a boost to the Welsh economy at a very difficult time."

The Newport Lighthouse Lab is being established by PerkinElmer Genomics, one of the world’s foremost diagnostics companies, which is tasked with delivering, staffing, and managing it.

The company will also provide the lab's key technology, and its Covid-19 testing kits - which can identify if patient currently has a positive or negative result for the virus - are at the heart of the testing process.

PerkinElmer played a key role in developing Wales’ Covid-19 testing capacity, sourcing Covid-19 specific testing kits and advanced lab equipment to enable the development of Public Health Wales-operated testing facilities.

"PerkinElmer’s continued work to develop Covid-19 testing capacity in Wales is a clear demonstration of the world-class life sciences industry that exists here," said Cari-Anne Quinn, chief executive of Life Sciences Hub Wales,

"This project will enhance and grow the sector in Wales, providing an opportunity to develop and train life science professionals for the future."

The Lighthouse Labs network has been developed through partnerships led by the UK Government's Department for Health and Social Care, to increase the number of daily coronavirus tests.

UK Government health minister Lord Bethell said a rapid expansion of facilities such as the Lighthouse Labs means there is now "the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in British history".

"I want to pay tribute to everyone who has worked so hard to deliver this, particularly those in Wales," he said.

"They have been crucial partners in scaling up the UK’s testing capacity over the last four months, and will continue to be as we fight against this virus.”

PerkinElmer managing director for UK and Ireland, Miles Burrows, said the Newport Lighthouse Lab "will be stocked with the advanced equipment required, and collaboration with partners like Life Sciences Hub Wales during the recruitment process will assist us to draw on the collective strength and specialist talents from Wales’ well-establish life sciences sector.”