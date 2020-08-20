HOLIDAYMAKERS returning to Wales from Portugal will no longer have to go into quarantine from Saturday.

But Croatia, Austria, and Trinidad and Tobago have been added to the list of countries from which travellers must quarantine for 14 days on their arrival here.

The relaxing of the restrictions regarding Portugal, and the imposition of those for the aforementioned three countries, will come into force from 4am on Saturday August 22.

Announcing the details in a written statement to Senedd Members, health minister Vaughan Gething said: "Members will be aware that the UK Government made provision to ensure that travellers entering the United Kingdom from overseas must self-isolate for 14 days, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

"These restrictions came into force on Monday June 8 2020.

"On July 10 the Welsh Government amended the Regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories, and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.

"Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.

"I have today met with Ministers from across the four national governments in the UK to discuss the potential change to the International Travel Regulations.

"As a result of that meeting, it was decided to add Portugal and remove Austria, Croatia and Trinidad and Tobago from the list of exempt countries and territories.

"I will tomorrow lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 04:00 on Saturday, 22 August."