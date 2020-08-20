UPDATE 8.15pm: The A472 westbound traffic has eased considerably, though there remains a short delay approaching Hafodyrynys.
It is understood that temporary traffic lights have been in operation, though the reason is unclear.
UPDATE 7.25pm: The travel time westbound on the A472 from Pontypool to Crumlin is 20 minutes.
There is still no reported reason for the delay.
AROUND three miles of very slow traffic is reported on the A472 westbound out of Pontypool.
Travel time on the stretch between the A4043 Cwmfields roundabout at Pontypool, to the B4471 west of Hafodyrynys, is currently 25 minutes.
There are no reports of any incidents along this stretch, however.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment