THREE people in Undy are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Park Court neighbours netted the windfall when NP26 3PF was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday 20th August 2020.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a great surprise for our winners! Congratulations to them and I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Crisis which has received over £4.4 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Crisis is dedicated to ending homelessness and helps approximately 10,000 people each year through education, housing, employment and health services across England, Scotland, and Wales.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.
