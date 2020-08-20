A 30-year-old man was arrested in Bargoed this morning as part of ongoing investigations carried out through the National Crime Agency's Operation Venetic.
Gwent Police executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at a property in the town's Henry Street.
The man, described by the police as 'local', has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
He is currently in police custody.
