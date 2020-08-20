FLOOD alerts are in force tonight for the Usk at Newport and the Wye at Chepstow and Tintern.
High tide is due in Newport at 9.10pm, when it is expected to reach 7.32 metres.
This morning's high tide at Newport reached 6.78m at 9am.
High tide at Chepstow tonight will be at 9.35pm, and at Tintern at 9.55pm.
Due to the predicted levels for the next high tides, Natural Resources Wales says the current alert will remain in force until at least Saturday morning's high tide.
For more details, visit: https://naturalresources.wales/flooding/check-flood-warnings/?lang=en