SPEEDING up journeys on rail routes across Wales - including between the Severn Tunnel and Cardiff - is a key aim of a major multi-million pound upgrading programme announced today.

More than £340m of UK Government funding is intended to help deliver better journeys for passengers, said UK Government transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Funding of £5.8m has been made available for designing an upgrade of Cardiff Central station, and there are also plans for cutting-edge digital signalling on the Cambrian line, and speeding up journeys between Cardiff and Swansea.

Almost £2m has been made available for the next phase of development work on speeding up journeys between a number of locations, the Severn Tunnel and Cardiff, through better aligned tracks and exploring putting additional services on the lines.

It was confirmed in June that the Great Western Main Line is now fully electric, revolutionising rail travel between Cardiff and London through quicker, more environmentally-friendly journeys.

The final remaining section through the Severn Tunnel was completed following £76m investment from the UK Government.

“The host of improvements we are delivering across Wales, from huge infrastructure upgrades to creating new and modern stations, are vital to deliver better, quicker and more convenient journeys for passengers within, into and out of Wales," said Mr Shapps.

UK Government Minister in Wales, Monmouth MP David Davies, said: “Communities across Wales will benefit from this multi-million package of rail investment.

“From proposals to speed up services, improving access for those who need it most and boosting connectivity.”

A number of stations in Wales, including Pontypool and New Inn, have been targeted with money to improve accessibility for all passengers.

All projects are expected to complete by 2024.