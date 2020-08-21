THE Welsh Rugby Union say they worked with Gwent Police to bring a paedophile rugby coach to justice.
James Dowle, who coached girls at Ynysddu Panthers at under 15 and under 18 level, is facing a prison sentence after he admitted grooming offences against children.
The 25-year-old, of Lon y Llwyn, Nelson, is due to hear his fate at Newport Crown Court next month.
Dowle has admitted six counts of sexual communication with two girls aged 13 and 14.
MORE NEWS:
- Patient from hell waited outside dentist’s house with 'murder kit' and crossbow
- 'Blabbermouth' teenage cannabis dealer aimed to branch out into cocaine trafficking
- Garden shed dealer sold all classes of drugs from his ‘one-stop-shop’
Outside the court, the WRU said in a statement: “The Welsh Rugby Union has liaised with Gwent Police as part of their investigation.
“We have worked in partnership with statutory agencies, to ensure that appropriate safeguards were in place, regarding this matter.
“James Dowle was issued with an interim suspension by the WRU safeguarding case management panel from rugby-related activities, and he remains suspended at this time.
“The actions taken by the WRU were used in evidence to support the recent allegations against him, investigated by Gwent Police.
“The Welsh Rugby Union is committed to safeguarding children and adults at risk, and has a network of club safeguarding officers who work within the WRU safeguarding policy and procedures, to maintain a safe and positive rugby environment.”
Comments are closed on this article.