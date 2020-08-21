YOU could win a £290,000 cottage and support a charity at the same time - just by buying a £5 raffle ticket.

More than 80,000 tickets have been snapped up so far in the win a cottage competition, being run by Ryan McLean and Katherine Jablonowska, which will see the winner walk away with the keys to the property plus furniture, fixtures and fittings, for the price of a £5 ticket.

The winner will become the new owner of the two bedroom picturesque Cwellyn Cottage in North Wales, which has been extensively renovated by the couple, when the competition comes to a close in September.

Vulnerable children are also being helped throughout the competition as the couple pledged to support The Children’s Society making monthly donations of thousands of pounds to the charity’s Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

Professional chef Mr McLean, 41, said: “We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone in the competition.

"Having surpassed our minimum sales target of 80,000 tickets means we can now guarantee that Cwellyn Cottage will be awarded to one lucky winner as the prize.

“We are excited to announce this latest development and confirm someone will win the cottage, valued at £290,000, for only £5.

"We are also thrilled with the amazing support we have had for our chosen charity which has enabled us to donate £30,333 so far to The Children’s Society.”

Hospitality manager Ms Jablonowska, 33, added: “People still have the opportunity to win the cottage by purchasing a ticket via our website where they can also donate to The Children’s Society.

"The competition ends on Tuesday, September 15, so there is only a limited amount of time to still enter for the chance to become the new owner of Cwellyn Cottage.

“We are pleased to also announce that having reached our minimum tickets sales threshold of 80,000, we will be matching all charity donations made throughout the competition with our own funds.”

The husband and wife put their lives and careers on hold to concentrate on restoring and renovating the cottage and have transformed the period property with bespoke fixtures and fittings.

Their work over the past two years has seen the cottage double in value.

Pippa Lock of The Children’s Society, said: "We're thrilled CwellynDream has chosen to support The Children's Society.

"Every pound you donate will enable the charity to provide a lifeline to vulnerable children across the country. We wish you all the best of luck when entering the competition."

For more details on how to enter the competition and support The Children’s Society visit cwellyndream.com/